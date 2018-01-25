Breakfast Briefing: Trump brings 'America First' to Davos as Mueller probe heats up

And did anyone else catch the fake-news-themed episode of the X-Files last night? The truth of how to fix the problem is indeed out there. Back to business below with the five stories communicators need to know on Thursday morning.

New this morning from PRWeek: Health tech startup Somatix has picked Finn Partners as its marketing and communications AOR; Boeing’s U.K. comms leader has departed for a (non-driving) role on a Formula 1 team. And here’s a hot account up for grabs: Salesforce has put its U.S. product and solutions communications account up for bid.

Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon has resigned after former university trainer Larry Nassar was sentenced to as many as 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts. Several women who spoke at Nassar’s trial were critical of Michigan State’s administration (ABC News).

Ready or not, Davos is about to get a dose of "America First" (Washington Post). President Donald Trump is arriving at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, planning to sell international business and political leaders on the U.S. economy (Reuters). Many attendees are planning to walk out of Trump’s Friday speech (Quartz). Trump has Davos interviews scheduled with CNBC’s Squawk Box and Piers Morgan, among other outlets.

Closer to home, the Mueller investigation appears to be getting, well, closer to Trump’s home. The president told reporters on Wednesday evening that he is "looking forward" to a conversation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller (CNN). But...White House lawyer Ty Cobb said Trump may have gotten ahead of himself (New York Times).

Trump administration official Lynne Patton has apologized for mocking reporter April Ryan on Twitter. The leader of New York and New Jersey federal housing programs deleted tweets calling Ryan "Miss Piggy" and "a blogger from a bankrupt outlet" (BuzzFeed). Patton apologized in a tweet with a picture of herself speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention.