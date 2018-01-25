In brief: Havas buys German firm, MHP wins Benchmark, new betting firm hires Williams

Havas buys Germany's DAA, MHP wins Benchmark financial brief, new betting company hires Williams and more from PRWeek UK.

Havas buys Germany's DAA

Germany agency Deekeling Arndt Advisors, which has 70 staff across Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Berlin and was set up in 1995, has been acquired by Havas. DAA's management team will remain, as will its name. It had become a the exclusive Germany partner of Havas' worldwide corp and financial comms network AM Group in 2016. DAA's services are corporate and public affairs, capital market communications and financial relations, digital transformation and change and leadership, Havas said.

MHP wins Benchmark financial brief

MHP Communications has taken over from Tavistock as the financial PR adviser to aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business Benchmark Holdings. The account will be led by MDs Katie Hunt and Reg Hoare. It is the latest financial win for the agency since a number of changes stemming from the hire of new CEO Alex Bigg at the end of 2016.

New betting company hires Williams

British Racing Bet, a new company formed by the majority of UK racecourse to deliver pool betting, has hired David Williams as director of comms. Williams will help launch the new brand in July this year. He was previously director of media at Ladbrokes.

KNect365 appoints Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

The b2b tech specialist Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has been selected by KNect365 to provide PR support for entertainment industry event TV Connect, which this year returns to Olympia London. Red Lorry Yellow Lorry will aim to strengthen TV Connect’s profile in the media, telecoms, and technology space.

TVC wins safety charity

The Farm Safety Foundation, a charity dedicated to raising awareness and changing attitudes around farm safety, has called in TVC Group to boost awareness throughout 2018. The appointment follows the a project by TVC during the charity's Farm Safety Week in July.

Rostrum recruits Bather

Former journalist Grant Bather has joined London's Rostrum as a senior media relations consultant. Previously of the agency Camarco, he has also worked in-house for Virgin Money, the National Employment Savings Trust and Aviva.

Impero wins Kingston

Kingston technology has appointed Impero as its strategic partner for brand strategy and comms, tasked with recruiting "the next generation of consumers" to the memory drive and SD card maker.

