Boeing UK comms chief departs for Williams F1 team role

Matthew Knowles, UK and Ireland comms director for aerospace giant Boeing, is leaving for a role at Formula 1 team Williams.

Knowles left the company yesterday. He starts in a new comms role at Williams' specialist unit Williams Advanced Engineering on 1 February.

Boeing is currently interviewing for a successor. In the interim, Knowles' old role is being covered by Andy Lee, who has been with Boeing for nine years and is on a three-month secondment from its US defence business.

Lee is being supported by UK comms manager Katerina Giannini.

Boeing's UK corporate comms operation is supported by agency Luther Pendragon.

Knowles was taken on by Boeing in 2011, before which he worked for aerospace, defence and security trade body ADS.

Boeing employs more than 158,000 people globally and is headquartered in Chicago.

