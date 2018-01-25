Somatix picks Finn Partners as marcomms AOR

NEW YORK: Somatix, a health tech startup, has selected Finn Partners as its marketing and communications AOR.

Finn Partners began working with the startup in mid-December. The agency will help Somatix break into and stand out in the noisy U.S. digital health market and is handling marketing and communications for the startup.

"Finally we are in the stage where we can start selling in the market, but the problem now is the market is insanely crowded," said Eran Ofir, CEO of Somatix. "We needed [an agency] that has the experience, has the tools, and that understands what it means to make a company [like Somatix] known in the market."

Ofir also said his team was looking for an agency that could support Somatix globally and had experience explaining a complicated digital healthcare product to other healthcare companies, such as providers, hospitals, and health insurance companies.

The account team is led by Goel Jasper, managing partner at Finn Partners, in the firm’s Jerusalem office, where Somatix’s research and development office is located, and is supported in New York by Gil Bashe, managing partner and health practice lead. The Finn Partners team is working closely with Somatix VP of product and marketing Ruthie Weitz-Leopold.

"We have many Israeli tech clients that are headquartered in Israel, but the communications focus is entirely on the U.S. market," Bashe said. "Our staff in Israel are highly skilled in digital health, tech, and health tech, and we’ve built a mechanism to serve clients on that market there. We match that here [in the U.S.] with senior counselors who are part of the team and actively involved."

Somatix is a platform-based company that monitors and collects movement data from smartwatches to help doctors and caregivers track and improve their patients’ health. The startup was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York. Somatix is currently focused smoking cessation with its initial product, SmokeBeat, that monitors gestures and movements related to smoking.