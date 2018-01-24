Salesforce puts US product comms up for bid

Incumbent Nectar Communications has worked with the company for four years.

SAN FRANCISCO: Salesforce is putting its U.S. product and solutions communications account up for agency review.

The incumbent, Nectar Communications, has been a "tremendous" partner for Salesforce for four years, said company chief communications officer Corey duBrowa, via email.

"We invited [Nectar] to participate in the review process, but they have decided it was time for them to move forward and take on new challenges," he said, adding that Nectar will work with Salesforce through March.

The account’s budget has not been determined, said duBrowa.

"As we embark on the next chapter of our growth, we are re-examining every aspect of our communications function to ensure we are building a comms organization to support that growth, and this includes our agency partners worldwide," he said.

The review follows Salesforce’s move to consolidate its corporate PR work with Zeno Group last September. Nectar also handled the brand’s corporate comms before that review. Salesforce also works with InkHouse on environment and sustainability comms and Joele Frank on strategic counsel.

"It’s bittersweet," said Rachel Petersen, Nectar partner and cofounder, on the end of her firm’s work with Salesforce. "We’ve had such a great time working with them. We have all learned so much and become better professionals."

DuBrowa joined Salesforce as EVP and chief communications officer last July, reporting to chairman and CEO Marc Benioff, after an eight-year tenure at Starbucks. His most recent position at the coffee giant was SVP of global communications.

Salesforce beat analyst expectations in the third quarter with $2.7 billion in revenue, up 25% compared with the prior year, according to CNBC.