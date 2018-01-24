Burson-Marsteller corporate, financial leader Alan Sexton exits for Prudential

Before joining Prudential Financial, Sexton also served as New York market leader at the WPP agency.

NEW YORK: Prudential Financial has hired Burson-Marsteller corporate and financial practice chair Alan Sexton as VP and head of strategy for global communications.

Sexton said on Wednesday in a LinkedIn post that he would be joining the global marketing and comms team at Prudential Financial under the leadership of SVP and chief brand officer Colin McConnell and VP and head of global comms strategy and operations Lauren Day.

Last July, former Prudential Financial head of corporate communications, Scot Hoffman, exited to join Dodge & Cox as communications director. The company folded communications under marketing in 2015, as longtime comms executive Bob DeFillippo retired. McConnell took on the role of chief brand officer that year.

Sexton and a Prudential representative weren’t immediately available for comment.

Most recently, Sexton was U.S. VP, chair of the corporate and financial practice, and New York market leader at Burson-Marsteller, where he had worked since September 2013. Previously, he was EVP of communications at Global Strategy Group and EVP and director of public affairs at Ogilvy New York.

"[Sexton] has been a respected colleague during his tenure with the firm," a Burson spokesperson said in a statement. "We thank him for his contributions to Burson-Marsteller and wish him the very best."