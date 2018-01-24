Breakfast Briefing: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Wednesday morning

Is the news cycle spinning too fast for you? We help you catch up with the five stories PR pros need to know this Wednesday morning.

WPP has cut ties with a London men-only charity event at which female waitresses claimed they have been groped and sexually harrassed by guests (PRWeek UK). The President’s Club Charity Dinner has been attended by more than 300 boldface names from politics, business, and entertainment in the U.K. (Financial Times).

A former staffer at Interpublic Group media agency Initiative has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Dr Pepper, a media manager at the soft-drink brand, and her former agency (Wall Street Journal). The suit alleges the former Initiative staffer was groped and harassed by the Dr Pepper media manager, but that her superiors at the agency responded by attempting to remove her from the account.

New from PRWeek this morning: Sard Verbinnen has supplanted Brunswick at the top of Mergermarket’s rankings of the top global advisers on mergers and acquisitions for 2017. Sard Verbinnen placed number one on both the value and volume of deals it worked on last year. Plus: McDonald’s has named Marino AOR for the New York metropolitan area.

Are we living in two different worlds? You might think so if you’re watching how the latest from the Mueller investigation is playing out in the media. The mainstream press is focused on the latest bombshells from the inquiry, such as the special counsel interviewing Attorney General Jeff Sessions and looking to question President Trump (New York Times) and Trump asking the former acting FBI director who he voted for (Washington Post). Conservative media is playing up anti-Trump text messages sent by FBI agents (Fox News).

Axios has a smart take on what it’s calling "Jeff Bezos’ brilliant PR stunt:" inviting cities across the country to publicly pitch to host the company’s second headquarters. The process has created "a feedback loop of positive press and fawning politicians just as the company increasingly needs both," according to the website.