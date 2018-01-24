In brief: John Brown launches Don't Cry Wolf, Bell joins Wickerwood, comms changes at Estée Lauder

John Brown launches Don't Cry Wolf

Former Hotwire UK director John Brown (pictured) has set up new agency Don't Cry Wolf, which he has said in a Medium post would "help no bullshit brands build affinity", and is offering brand strategy, creative and training services, adding: "To ensure we’re always fresh, excited and honest, we don’t offer retainers and aren’t doing press offices." Brown had been due to move to the US with Hotwire but instead left the company last year. Former Hotwire global CEO Brendon Craigie, now founder of Tyto, and other directors in London and New York, have also recently set up shop on their own after lefting the company.

Wildcard expands BMW work

Wildcard, the German agency bought by UK tech specialist Ranieri in November, has been hired to run BMW Group's influencer and blogger relations programme with immediate effect. It previously held a narrower brief consulting on blogger relations and influencers for the company, but was handed the new role in a competitive pitch.

Comms changes at Estée Lauder

Skincare and beauty products firm Estée Lauder has announced promotions in its UK and Ireland arm. Melanie Jones, formerly comms director of Estée Lauder UK, has become consumer engagement director for the UK and Ireland. Georgie Dawson, previously senior PR manager, has become head of brand comms.

Bell joins Wickerwood

Daisy Bell has joined Wickerwood as campaign and strategy director. Bell, whose father Lord Bell was the co-founder of Bell Pottinger and an industry pioneer, spent the past five-and-a-half years at Mission Media, leading a team of six staff and overseeing luxury clients as campaign director. Current Wickerwood clients include Casamigos Tequila, W London Hotel and The Ivy Collection.

Video win for Platform

Online video tech firm has appointed Platform Communications as its global agency. The account is led by David Lawrence, who joined Platform last year as consumer lead.

Sport Relief picks up Bottle

Comic Relief has appointed Oxford and Bournemouth agency Bottle to raise awareness and drive participation for Sport Relief 2018 in the South and the East.

William Murray's juicy brief

Zummo London, the UK arm of a Spanish supplier of juicing machines and fruit, has appointed William Murray Communications to handle PR and comms.



