Lansons handles PR for 'first IPO of 2018'

Lansons is handling comms for what is thought to be the first UK IPO of 2018: financial platform provider IntegraFin Holdings.

IntegraFin - owner of the Transact platform, which helps businesses manage client investment portfolios and financial plans online - this week announced its intention to float on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in March.

The company, which launched Transact in the UK in 2000, has more than 150,000 clients on behalf of over 5,100 financial advisers, and oversees funds worth around £29.7bn. It recently reported pre-tax profits of £37m in 2017, a rise of 41.2 per cent.

Lansons won a competitive tender for the brief in November. It previously worked with the company in 2011.

Lansons CEO Tony Langham said: "This is the latest business win resulting from our investment in capital markets expertise – we’re finding that listed financial services businesses like to work with an agency that understands what they do."



