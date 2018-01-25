Lansons handles PR for 'first IPO of 2018'

Added 2 hours ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

Lansons is handling comms for what is thought to be the first UK IPO of 2018: financial platform provider IntegraFin Holdings.

News

IntegraFin - owner of the Transact platform, which helps businesses manage client investment portfolios and financial plans online - this week announced its intention to float on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in March.

The company, which launched Transact in the UK in 2000, has more than 150,000 clients on behalf of over 5,100 financial advisers, and oversees funds worth around £29.7bn. It recently reported pre-tax profits of £37m in 2017, a rise of 41.2 per cent.

Lansons won a competitive tender for the brief in November. It previously worked with the company in 2011.

Lansons CEO Tony Langham said: "This is the latest business win resulting from our investment in capital markets expertise – we’re finding that listed financial services businesses like to work with an agency that understands what they do."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now