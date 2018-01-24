McDonald's names Marino AOR for New York metro area

NEW YORK: McDonald's has named Marino AOR of its New York metro region, representing almost 100 franchisees and nearly 600 restaurants throughout the tri-state area.

Marino has been working with McDonald’s in the New York metro region since 2013, starting off working on crisis management and stakeholder engagement. Marino was named AOR in January. With the new contract, Marino will handle media relations, including events and amplifying national McDonald’s campaigns locally.

"We continued to grow our relationship with the co-op as the years went on and they started to task us with more general media relations work," said John Marino, COO and MD at Marino. "We handled McDonald’s Experience of the Future, which was the new store model, and the UberEats and McDelivery announcement in the region. They began discussions put a bid out to select agencies and ultimately we were selected for the work."

McDonald’s New York region has not had a PR AOR since MWW held the contract in 2014. The relationship ended with a lawsuit when MWW sued the group for $5 million after it cut ties with the agency.

"We continue to want to expand the type of work we’re doing and working with a national brand like McDonald’s and being their AOR in the region certainly speaks to our capacity as an agency," Marino said. "It sends a signal that we are in a position to take on much larger pieces of work as we grow and expand."



McDonald’s has worked with Golin for more than 50 years and the company also works with Boden PR as its U.S. Hispanic AOR.