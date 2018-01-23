WeWork ups Jennifer Skyler to chief communications officer

Skyler has been with WeWork since 2016, previously as global head of public affairs.

NEW YORK: WeWork has named Jennifer Skyler as its first chief communications officer.

She is responsible for the public affairs and communications unit in WeWork’s New York headquarters, as well as regional teams, and is overseeing comms, public policy, social impact, and social media. Skyler is reporting to COO Jennifer Berrent.

The role is new, Skyler said, as WeWork continues to grow its communications and public affairs team to more than 60 staffers.

The coworking startup hired Skyler in 2016 as global head of public affairs, the company’s first communications role.

"The company values storytelling, and we have been empowered to build a world class team of storytellers," she said.

Skyler’s promotion was announced last week at the startup’s employee summit. She has five direct reports, leading regional public affairs, corporate comms, consumer comms, strategy and operations, and WeWork’s Creator Awards.

"Our function partners with WeWork's key decision makers around the world to set strategy, put plans in action, and amplify how the company is connecting people through space, technology, and design," Skyler explained. "The new title recognizes the contribution the function is making to our growing business."

Prior to joining WeWork, Skyler was Facebook’s director of consumer communications for three years and communications director at Polyvore. She also spent about a decade in television journalism, working as a producer for the CBS Evening News, MSNBC, NBC, and CNN.

Last June, WeWork hired Jennifer Styles, previously managing partner at luxury marketing and PR agency The Workshop, as head of consumer communications.

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann said last June that the startup is generating $1 billion a year in revenue, according to Reuters, and working towards an IPO, but did not give out specific details. The company, which has 287 locations in 59 cities, has been valued at more than $20 billion, according to several reports.