Cross-government Year of Engineering campaign kicks off with drive to attract women to the job

A series of films featuring young female engineers in glamorous jobs is part of a push by the Government to promote engineering to a new generation of children and increase the number opting to become engineers.

The Government is hoping to increase the number of women opting to become engineers (©ThinkstockPhotos)
The Year of Engineering campaign, launched this month, features filmed case studies of people such as Amy, a software engineer at Twitter; Chelsea, an engineer at Warner Brothers Studio Tours, and Francesca, a software engineer at Shazam.

The campaign – which has the slogan ‘take a closer look’ – aims to tackle Britain’s shortfall in engineers as well as changing the demographic of the profession, which has a workforce consisting mainly of white males.

A shortfall of 20,000 engineering graduates each year is damaging Britain’s growth, the Government has warned. 

The new campaign aims to increase awareness and understanding of what engineers do among young people aged seven to 16, their parents and teachers.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: "We want to show young people and their parents the immense creativity, opportunity and value of the profession."

He added: "By bringing them face to face with engineering role models and achievements we can send a clear message that engineering careers are a chance for all young people, regardless of gender, ethnicity or social background, to shape the future of this country and have a real impact on the lives of those around them."

Personal testimonies from people who have decided to go into engineering are being used throughout the campaign, as well as numerous events across the country over the coming year with hundreds of companies and organisations backing the government campaign.

These include Siemens, the Science Museum Group, Ocado, Usborne, BAE Systems and Crossrail.

The campaign has its own website (yearofengineering.gov.uk) and is being promoted on social networks such as Twitter and Instagram.

Campaign events over the next few months include a ‘See Women’ roadshow to inspire women to pursue a career in engineering, the publication of a children’s book on engineering, and new exhibitions at the Science Museum and London Transport Museum.

