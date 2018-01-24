Case Study: West Midlands Police 'We're Talking Stalking' campaign reaches 1.3m and leads to uplift in reporting of offences

Another scene depicts one of the three friends describing her unease at the obsessive behaviour of someone she has recently been on a date with.
And the third film shows one of the women confiding that she is being stalked online. The women encourage each other to get advice and go to the police.
Towards the end of each film, Nick Gazzard, whose 20-year-old daughter Hollie was murdered by her ex-partner in 2014, appears with a tailored message about how he wished his daughter had asked for help, opened up about her ordeal and talked to him about it.
She told PRWeek: "We chose ‘We’re Talking Stalking’ as our campaign theme after advice from Nick Gazzard, who had no idea his daughter was being stalked until she was murdered by her stalker. His advice was that getting people talking about the issue was the first step in stopping the crime."
In addition, downloads of the Hollie Guard safety app, which turns your smartphone into an alarm device with various levels of alert, more than doubled – up from 323 downloads in December 2016 to 857 in December 2017.
Stalking reports to the force rose by more than a quarter, with 26 reports made in December 2017 – six more than in the same month a year earlier.
