Philips uses Davos partnership to ask: what are your kids' #futurehealth questions?

Philips is reviving #YoungWEF, using its partnership with the World Economic Forum to give traction to its campaign on the future of healthcare.

A film showing how children and adults have different perspectives on the world, and more specifically, healthcare challenges, has been created by the health tech giant, which is a separate company from the lighting firm of the same name - the latter was spun out in 2016 but retains the same product branding.

The film is being pushed out across owned channels and via a media relations campaign by Philips, timed to coincide with the World Economic Forum in Davos - Philips is one of 100 companies parterning with the organisation. It has been a partner for six years.

Feedback on the question posed in the video will be collected, and used to produce further assets including an additional film and a podcast later in the first half of the year.

The campaign is being supported by Philips' corporate comms firm FleishmanHillard.

Global head of digital and social marketing Blake Cahill told PRWeek there would be "very nominal" use of sponsored posts, pointing out that last year's campaign gained 12.2m views organically, and was happy with the level of feedback received. He also said some local markets might choose to activate the campaign locally after Davos itself.

Cahill said: "We make a lot of investment in thought leadership and being at the WEF is one of those investments. We're trying to bring to life how we're trying to create the future of healthcare in a way that any consumer can understand."

Last year's video had gained 12.2m views organically, and the company followed up on this by inviting 9-year-old Jason Ruys, one of those to submit at idea in response to it, to meet senior leadership and spend a day with the company.

A previous Philips campaign, 2015-16's Breathless Choir, created by Ogilvy, was much heralded at Cannes Lions and elsewhere.



