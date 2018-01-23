Breakfast Briefing: What effect will #MeToo have on Oscar nominations?

This Tuesday morning, we have the latest from the snowy slopes of Davos, as well as a preview of Academy Award nominations and more on P&G's efforts to stop the "Tide Pod Challenge."

First, here’s a quick update from the World Economic Forum. Edelman chief Richard Edelman and WPP boss Martin Sorrell were both on CNBC this morning, talking about the Trust Barometer and the global business environment, respectively. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said Silicon Valley’s leadership model isn’t working because it fails to value trust over growth (CNBC). Uber’s new CEO agreed with him (also CNBC).

Salesforce CEO: Uber issue became a crisis of trust from CNBC.

Closer to home in Washington, Finn Partners has promoted Scott Widmeyer to chief strategy officer in the nation’s capital. He’s served as managing partner since Finn acquired his firm in 2013. Plus: Warc is predicting a year of healthy advertising growth, with events such as the Winter Olympics and the World Cup offsetting instability (Campaign).

Something to keep an eye on this morning: Academy Awards nominations are set to be announced in just a few minutes (8:20 a.m. EST), and the question on everyone’s mind is what effect the #MeToo movement will have on the list of nods. The big question is whether James Franco receives a Best Actor nomination despite recent allegations of improper behavior (New York Times).

With Rob Gronkowski sidelined with a concussion, Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor has stepped up to outline what his company is doing to stop kids from taking part in the "Tide Pod Challenge" (Wall Street Journal). The CPG giant has produced PSAs and asked social media companies to step in, Taylor said in a blog post.

The government shutdown is over, and Democratic leaders are hearing it from members of their own party--and some taunting from the president--that they caved to the Republicans without a DACA deal (Washington Post). They may get a do-over in less than a month; the short-term spending bill is scheduled to run out on February 8 (CBS News).