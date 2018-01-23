PGC appoints former First Sea Lord as chair of advisory board

Pagefield Global Counsel has appointed former First Sea Lord and head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir George Zambellas as Chair of the agency's advisory board.

PGC specialises in litigation, crisis and international affairs. It was set up by former Bell Pottinger staff last year as an independent sibling agency to Pagefield, co-founded by Stuart Leach and Pagefield founder Mark Gallagher.

Zambellas (pictured) is joined on PGC’s advisory board by former British Ambassador to the US Sir Christopher Meyer - who is also chair of sister agency Pagefield’s advisory board – and ex-ITN News at Ten editor, Dame Sue Tinson.

Leach said: "Sir George is an exceptional appointment for our strategic consultancy which, right from the start, has set its standards extremely high... Sir George brings true depth and gravitas to our strong team of former lawyers, journalists and strategic communications specialists."

Zambellas, who was awarded the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Bath for operations in Sierra Leone, oversaw what PGC calls a "reputational reset" of the Royal Navy during his tenure as head of the service between 2013 and 2016.

