Easyjet comms chief Paul Moore to reunite with ex-CEO Carolyn McCall at ITV

Easyjet public affairs and comms director Paul Moore is to join his former boss, the airline's recently departed CEO Carolyn McCall, at ITV as group corporate affairs and communications director.

Moore replaces Mary Fagan, who left the broadcaster late last year. According to ITV, the recruitment process for Moore’s successor has already started and he will move once that process is completed.

Moore and McCall both joined easyJet in 2010. Before this, Moore was group public affairs and communications director for transport company FirstGroup. He also worked for Virgin Atlantic Airways and Virgin Management for ten years as director of corporate affairs.

Moore started his career as a civil servant and first joined the transport sector with the Department of Transport.

McCall, who moved to ITV as chief executive this month, was credited with turning around the fortunes of the low-cost airline; easyJet chairman John Barton said she had "transformed" the business during her tenure, both in terms of operations and customer experience.

McCall said: "Paul has run communications for some fantastic high-profile brands and businesses and I’m delighted that he is joining ITV. He brings with him a wealth of PR experience and communications expertise and will be a real asset to ITV as we refresh the strategy and plan for the future."



Moore said: "I have had an amazing seven years at easyJet and have enjoyed every minute of it. However, I feel that I would benefit from moving on to join one of Britain's best-known and most-liked companies with lots of new and different challenges to the ones we face at easyJet.



"Making that transition will be made easier by working again with Carolyn and I am really looking forward to joining a great company in a dynamic and exciting sector."