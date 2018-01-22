Lamps Plus picks Havas Formula to light up national PR efforts

The firm has been selected as PR AOR to position Lamps Plus as a "design partner" for consumers.

LOS ANGELES: Specialty lighting retailer Lamps Plus has brought on Havas Formula as its PR AOR following a competitive review.

Havas Formula was selected following a formal RFP process that started in the last quarter of 2017. The firm officially started working with Lamps Plus during the first week of January.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lamps Plus operates an e-commerce business, mobile site, and over three dozen retail stores in the western U.S.

The national program — inclusive of media outreach, brand storytelling, expert positioning, thought leadership, and brand partnerships — will be managed by Havas Formula’s Los Angeles-based office. Havas Formula VP Taryn Finley is leading a team of five on the account.

The agency is also supporting Lamps Plus’ influencer program.

"The core objective is to make lighting a really important part of consumers’ design decision-making, just like you would make a decision on your countertops or cabinetry," said Michael Olguin, president and CEO of Havas Formula. "What makes the room is lighting."

Lamps Plus wants to position itself not as a product-centric brand, but rather a partnership-centered brand, Olguin added.

"Our priority is to talk about the value Lamps Plus brings because it wants to be the design partner for the consumer," he explained. "That includes everything from price, quality, design, customization, customer service - all those things roll up to what we define as value. It wants to be the go-to for any kind of lighting, furniture, or home décor."

In addition to supporting Lamps Plus’ consumer business in-store and across e-commerce platforms, the agency is tasked with generating industry awareness for Lamps Plus Professionals, the brand’s trade program for designers, architects, builders, and contractors.

Representatives from Lamps Plus were not immediately available for comment.

In May 2014, Lamps Plus selected Spong PR, now Carmichael Lynch Relate, as AOR. It was not clear when the relationship ended.

Budget information was not disclosed.