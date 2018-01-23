Finn Partners names Scott Widmeyer DC chief strategy officer

Widmeyer has been a managing partner at Finn Partners since it acquired his firm in 2013.

WASHINGTON: Finn Partners appointed managing partner Scott Widmeyer to chief strategy officer in Washington, DC.

Widmeyer started in the new role this week and continues to report to founding managing partner Peter Finn and senior managing partner Richard Funess. He will be responsible for building out the firm’s presence in Washington, including chasing new business and expanding the DC team.

"We want to continue to build out Finn Partners’ presence in the Washington market because it's such a strong market," Widmeyer said. "We’ve always had a presence in the DC market and we know there's so much more we could be doing. We want to emphasize within our DC operation that we have a smart, growing division that’s focused on data and digital doing that from a research and creative perspective."

Finn Partners’ Washington office has 65 staffers and generates approximately $15 million in annual fees. Widmeyer will work closely with Finn Partners’ Washington leadership, who head public affairs, research, digital, the higher education division, the pre K-12 division, and the creative division, to better position the firm in the DC market and seek out new business.

In the new role, Widmeyer also hopes to forge better connections between the DC office and the firm’s other U.S. and international offices with the aim of supporting clients in other parts of the country that need a Washington team.

"I cut my teeth in DC where I started in working on political campaigns," Widmeyer said. "I had shifted much of my attention to building a national portfolio and doing that out of New York. Now, I can go back and take on more of a DC focus again."

Widmeyer’s eponymous firm, Widmeyer Communications, was acquired by Finn Partners in 2013 and his most recent role was managing partner at the agency. He founded Widmeyer Communications in 1987 and served as CEO and chair until it was acquired.

Prior to starting his own firm, Widmeyer worked at Ogilvy, American Federation of Teachers, and in political communications including for Jimmy Carter’s 1980 presidential campaign.