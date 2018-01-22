Amazon invites Twitch users to blow up cars to promote new season of The Grand Tour

"Massive amounts of explosives" were needed for The Grand Tour's season two push.

Company: Amazon and Twitch

Campaign: Battle Cars for second season of The Grand Tour

Agency: Tool of North America (creative production partner)

Duration: December 2017

Amazon invited Twitch users to blow up cars on a giant, Battleship-style game board last month when Prime Video launched the second season of its original series, The Grand Tour.

Strategy

The Grand Tour, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, is about "three middle-aged men rampaging around the world, driving amazing cars, and engaging in a constant argument about which of them is the biggest idiot," according to the Amazon Prime Video website.



Planning for the campaign began in July 2017. Amazon partnered with Tool to help design and produce the livestream event, which was centered on driving awareness and anticipation for the series among Twitch users.

"Capturing new viewers on a global scale was a key objective that influenced the thought process from the start," explained Adam Baskin, executive producer of innovation at Tool of North America.

Twitch, a video and gaming community platform with more than 100 million monthly visitors, was acquired by Amazon in 2014.

The idea was to create an experience where popular Twitch personalities from around the world would face-off in a game driven by live participation from viewers.

Tool put together the creative vision and production approach for the campaign, which included "purchasing used luxury 90’s cars from Craigslist, obtaining massive amounts of explosives, and finding a location suitable for this sort of mayhem," said Baskin.

The campaign team created a live set in a quarry in Los Angeles.

Tactics

On December 1, Amazon released a teaser video, inviting fans to join the Twitch stream of the event the following day.

The livestream , called Battle Cars Live, took place on December 2, with two separate games run at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. PST. Footage was captured using 11 cameras and six drones.

Each square of the life-sized game board was rigged with different levels of explosives. Using live chat and custom overlays developed for the campaign, Twitch users could join teams and select tiles on the grid for destruction. Influencers from the U.K. and U.S., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia served as captains.

Team North! ??

You guys better bring the HYPE!!!! #AD https://t.co/owczqQXYdm

LETS DO THIS! #BattleCars #Explosions

Im legit so stoked for you all to be involved!!! pic.twitter.com/IxMyOOzXWX — Tom ?????? (@ProSyndicate) December 2, 2017

"The social audience of these influencers combined was in a realm of 9 million Twitch users and 7 million Twitter users," added Baskin.

The brand also took advantage of the captive audience, streaming two episodes of The Grand Tour between the live shows.

Amazon released an event highlight video on Prime Video’s YouTube channel on December 7, the day before the second season of the show launched.

Results

The livestream event saw over 3.3 million viewers throughout the day on December 2. In addition, more than 170,000 Twitch users actively played the game itself. Custom The Grand Tour Twitch emojis created for the event were posted by users more than 3 million times during the stream.

This campaign also succeeded in netting the brand global exposure for the show, with the combined campaign content across Twitch and brand social channels receiving a 140% spike in viewership outside of the U.S. and U.K.