In brief: 3MZ hires from Teneo BR, Vero gets Olympic brief, Mikel Obi hires CSM

3 Monkeys Zeno hires from Teneo BR

3 Monkeys Zeno has appointed Sam Kane, formerly an associate director at Teneo Blue Rubicon, to the same position in its corporate and business division. Kane worked on the UK press office for Facebook at Teneo Blue Rubicon, and other former clients include Bupa, DFS, Nationwide, NatWest and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. He also spent 12 years at Brands2Life. Last week PRWeek revealed that 3 Monkeys founder Angie Moxham had left the business and sold her stake two years after its acquisition by Zeno Group.

Faroe Islands gives Olympian challenge to Vero

Vero Communications has been hired by the Faroe Islands' overall sporting governing body FCSOC to help its campaign to gain recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This would allow its athletes to compete at the Olympic Games under the islands' flag - currently they compete for Denmark, being a self-governing region of the country. It follows Vero's recent appointment to support Morocco's bid to win the right to host the football World Cup.

Mikel Obi appoints CSM

The footballer John Mikel Obi, who captains Nigeria and now plays club football in China having spent 10 years at Chelsea, has appointed CSM Sport & Entertainment to manage his commercial interests and provide comms support.

Aduro secures Sanrio brief

Aduro has won a brief with Sanrio, the Japanese licensing company for brands including Mr Men and Hello Kitty. Aduro will help raise awareness of the breadth of Sanrio's characters across UK trade press. It has previously delivered six consumer campaigns for the client, including a 45th birthday project for Mr Men and Little Miss.

Sports software firm takes on Bubble

SBG Sports Software, the developer of live sport analysis software used in the Premier League, Formula 1, Formula E and elsewhere, has hired Bubble Agency for a PR and marketing brief. The company has recently been expanding its offer to provide data analysis and instant replay tools for football and rugby clubs, national teams, and international sports federations.

Showtime for Purple Tangerine

Sponsorship, marketing and PR Agency Purple Tangerine has been hired to provide UK support to The Heart of Hollywood World Tour, a live show celebrating the golden age of Hollywood. It premieres in London in June 2018 and runs for four weeks.

Foco to work for Nomo

Recent start-up agency Foco has won a brief to create b2b content for payment tech provider NOMO, a new product launched by German group Docomo.



