Watch: Keep Britain Tidy and Harrogate Spring Water unveil 'incredible shrinking bottle' to encourage recycling

Charity Keep Britain Tidy and bottled water manufacturer Harrogate Spring Water are encouraging consumers to perform a 'magic trick' - shrinking their bottles so they can be taken home for recycling rather than discarded in a rubbish bin.

It follows results of a survey showing that 95 per cent of bottled water consumers are likely to recycle at home, but only 41 per cent are likely to recycle when out and about.

The Incredible Shrinking Bottle initiative was launched by the water firm and the charity, with the slogan 'twist it, cap it, recycle it', last summer.

The issue of recyling and plastic waste has since returned to the top of the UK news agenda - on Friday, Coca-Cola announced what it called an "ambitious" new recycling plan, while a levy of 25p on takeaway coffee cups was proposed by MPs earlier this month.

While the video was published on Harrogate's YouTube channel in September last year, it has not been promoted and will now be publicised through non-paid social post and media relations, the company said.

The video was produced by Leeds creative agency Thompson Brand Partners. No PR agency was involved.