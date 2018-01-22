Jennifer Gottlieb named W2O Group president

She is overseeing three of the network's agencies in the newly created role.

NEW YORK: W2O has named Jennifer Gottlieb, former COO and head of client service, as president, the firm said on Monday.

In the newly created role, Gottlieb is overseeing three agencies: PR-focused WCG, marketing agency Twist, and life sciences firm Pure, which together make up about $100 million of the firm’s revenue, she said. Gottlieb is starting in the role on Monday, continuing to report to founder and CEO Jim Weiss.

"I have been on the front lines working with Sentient and Marketeching and with other companies to ensure we’re bringing the best solutions to clients and breaking down silos," said Gottlieb. "[Weiss] and I have always been here together since we were 25 people, and we have evolved the firm with client needs and client demand."

W2O is not planning to replace Gottlieb in her previous role as COO and chief client service officer. She will carry over most of her responsibilities from those positions.

With Gottlieb responsible for three of W2O’s agencies, Weiss will be able to focus more attention on Sentient and Marketeching, integrating the two agencies’ data and analytics capabilities across the entire network and building out the firm’s presence globally, particularly in EMEA, he said.

"We’ve grown 50% or more in last two years," Weiss said. "This no longer a place that can be run by one person alone, it really does take a very cohesive team. I don't think anyone in our industry knows our client set and their unique issues and business challenges the way [Gottlieb] does and no one rolls up her sleeves, gets her hands dirty, and makes it happen like she does."

Gottlieb has worked at W2O since 2006, starting at the firm as the healthcare practice leader. Before joining W2O, she worked at Cohn & Wolfe, Makovsky, Edelman, and Golin.

In October, W2O rebranded its agency subsidiaries under the network’s name in an effort to reduce confusion, adding W2O before each agency brand. The network reported $122.7 milion in revenue in 2016.