Good Relations launches brand experience arm with Taylor Herring hire as ECD leaves

Added 9 hours ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

Good Relations has hired Kat Day of Taylor Herring to head a new brand experience arm - while a restructure has seen the departure of executive creative director Oliver Dove.

News
Good Relations team: (left to right) David Wiles, Kat Day and Lawrence Collis
Good Relations team: (left to right) David Wiles, Kat Day and Lawrence Collis

The Chime-owned PR agency said the new division, Good Live, would "help brands populate culture by creating entertaining brand experiences from installations and pop-ups to shareable content".

Good Relations CEO Richard Moss said: "Whilst the power of digital communications continues to grow, we are seeing increasing demand from consumers for meaningful physical experiences. Kat is a hugely talented and inventive communications professional, and we’re delighted to welcome her into our fast-growing team."

Day was formerly group account director at Taylor Herring, and before that account director at Mischief PR.

In a separate development, Dove has left Good Relations after his role was made redundant, PRWeek has learned. His position will not be replaced.

In a statement, Good Relations said: "We are restructuring the creative department at Good Relations.  As part of this restructure we are looking to recruit a creative director to sit in our consumer PR team."

Good Relations was incorporated into VCCP Partnership in 2015 after the brands' parent company Chime was acquired by a private equity-led consortium. Good Relations was listed at number 48 on PRWeek’s most recent UK Top 150 Consultancies report, with revenue of £6.4m in 2016.

In 2016, Good Relations launched a broadcast PR division led by Phil Caplin.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now