Big numbers aren’t hard to come by in today’s media and comms market. Take the billion people active on Facebook, or ten million people who read the Mail Online. Clearly, exposure is as important as it has ever been, but achieving it means more than just throwing inflated metrics into the ether. The objective for the industry now is to turn big numbers into meaningful metrics.
72Point generated more than five thousand print and digital cuts across the year last year, and landed on an average of 15 publications for every story they put out. 72Point’s head of digital, Jack Peat, says an industry-leading social media strategy has been the key to success.
"The PR industry has evolved remarkably over the past few years," he said. "But it's unclear whether the metrics we use to define success have kept pace with the market.
"Where big numbers certainly have a place, we need to be looking at converting them into meaningful metrics in order to achieve real cut-through for our clients. Social media has bestowed upon us an effective means in which to do that, and those who fail to harness its potential risk losing actionable responses to their campaigns."
Social media taps into an engaged and profiled audience, effectively landing PR messages on the laps of suitable consumers. Using an editorial-first approach has enabled 72Point to create channels that rub shoulders with some of the biggest social media publishers in the market while retaining control over how posts are distributed.
Generating mass amounts of coverage has always been the agency’s USP, but refining that coverage to target people who mean something to their clients resulted in engagements per campaign shoot up, creating a virtuous circle across media platforms. They achieved a total of 635,000 social media engagements across the year as well as a significant uptick in actionable results attributed to PR exposure.
