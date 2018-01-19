Breakfast Briefing: Top NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart to step down

Happy Friday! On today's agenda: Joe Lockhart is leaving the NFL's top comms job; a debate on whether PR firms should release their workplace diversity data; and a list of who you can expect to see at Davos.

Top NFL communications executive Joe Lockhart is planning to step down after the Super Bowl, following a tumultuous season marked by falling ratings and national anthem player protests (Axios). The former White House press secretary for President Bill Clinton is leaving to spend more time with his family (Washington Post).

New from PRWeek this morning: Both sides of the debate on whether PR firms should release their workforce diversity data; three MD-level staffers depart FTI Consulting’s strategic comms unit; How Absolut and artists are uplifting local communities with #ANightForChange; and Cleveland Clinic’s Eileen Sheil on corporate transparency.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is the lowest of any president after one year in office, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Friday morning (CNBC). The poll was taken after the president’s "shithole" comments about Haiti and African countries, but before Thursday evening’s WSJ bombshell that a Trump lawyer used an LLC and fake names to pay off an adult film star. If that wasn’t enough, a government shutdown (CBS News) and the ensuing blame game (The Hill) are looming while the president plans a trip--and potential optics nightmare--to Mar-a-Lago (Bloomberg).

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will not testify before the House Intelligence Committee today. Her interview was delayed amid uncertainty about whether she would be able to answer questions about events that took place after the election (CNN). Democrats on the panel are not happy (Politico).

If you’re making the trip to Switzerland this weekend, here’s a short list of who you can expect to bump into at this year’s World Economic Forum: the CMOs from companies such as Unilever, Microsoft, AT&T, and Huawei (CNBC), not to mention the chief executives from Ketchum and WPP. Look for the latest edition of Edelman’s annual Trust Barometer, as well.