Former 3M European PR director Bob Peterson dead at 86

MILAN, ITALY: Bob Peterson, cofounder of a series of forums for senior PR leaders and a 3M executive, died on December 23 in Milan, Italy. He was 86 years old.

Peterson held several international PR assignments, including working for Fodor Travel Guides in Brazil. He joined 3M in 1968, assigned with coordinating the PR departments of its European subsidiaries, based in Geneva and Milan.

Peterson, a U.S. Army veteran and native of Wisconsin, and other contemporaries in the PR industry began invitation-only strategy and socialization sessions in the U.S. and Europe, one of which was consolidated to create Forum-Group.

Peterson is survived by his wife, Kay, as well as a sister, brother, six children, and four grandchildren.