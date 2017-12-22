Rox United spots Blink Fitness with California launch

The firm is working to show consumers in Los Angeles' competitive fitness market why Blink is different.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA: Blink Fitness has brought on Rox United to support its West Coast PR and marketing efforts as the gym opens its first California locations.

Rox provided PR support for the first California Blink Fitness opening in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Gardena in December. It is planning to do the same for the launch of Blink’s second Golden State opening in Huntington Park in March.

Blink’s launch campaign includes community and media relations. The gym company is taking a local PR and marketing approach for different neighborhoods.

"Having an understanding of the different neighborhoods and the nuances that exist in those neighborhoods is very important," said Rox United president Roxana Lissa. "Los Angeles is so broad when you look at different communities; you have Beverly Hills, Gardena, or Huntington Park—completely different neighborhoods and activities you can do."

Lissa explained that Los Angeles is a competitive fitness market, so Rox is trying to spread awareness about features at Blink that separate the chain from other gyms, specifically its "mood above muscle" brand philosophy.

"If you enter Blink you can see the bright colors and the music; it is an uplifting experience, which is different than regular gyms," she explained.

Rox is also partnering with fitness, fashion, and body positive influencers. For instance, the firm engaged influencer Johana Hernandez, a fashion designer, for its Gardena launch. Hernandez created an exclusively branded collection by Glaudi for Blink for the opening. Proceeds from collection sales are going to organizations that serve youth in the Los Angeles area.

Lissa noted that when considering influencers, Rox picked someone who would celebrate the idea of working out to feel good, rather than a fitness guru who is obsessed with working out to look good.

"We identified [Hernandez] as the person who celebrates body positivity," said Lissa.

Blink began its agency search in July, and Rox began working with the fitness company in late November. It selected the firm for its knowledge of the state and the health and fitness industry, with the goal of building the brand in an untapped market and increasing membership.

There was no incumbent agency, said Lissa, who noted Blink worked with other PR firms in other U.S. markets.

Rox MD Victoria Capelli and VP Ana Cerón are leading account work. Budget information was not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Blink has more than 90 locations open or in development in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California.

Rox United rebranded from RLPR last year when the firm joined independent communications group United Collective.