ColorComm to launch Men of Color in Communications network

The network for women of color in PR is set to launch its male-targeted sibling at a luncheon in Washington, DC, next week.

WASHINGTON: ColorComm, an organization promoting diversity and inclusion in PR, marketing, and advertising, is planning to launch Men of Color in Communications next Friday in Washington, DC.

The organization will launch at Charlie Palmer Steakhouse in the nation’s capital with a keynote address from Arthur Collins, founder and managing partner of theGroup, a DC-based communications firm.

"[The goal] is to bring together a community of men to discuss how they can advance in the industry," said ColorComm founder and chief networking officer Lauren Wesley Wilson. "This is an industry dominated by women, and at the top is white male leadership."

Similarly to how ColorComm operates, Men of Color in Communications will work to form and fortify relationships among men to bring more awareness to their work. The male-focused group will focus on increasing diversity in leadership roles in PR.

In the six years since it was founded as an invite-only luncheon for women in PR in Washington, ColorComm has gained 500 members across the country, and its board is supported by executives from brands such as Comcast and Wells Fargo.

"We really want to share the stories of the men of color who are working in this business, and showcase that they are here, that they exist, and that they are in leadership [roles]," Wilson said.