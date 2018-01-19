FTI comms trio depart from London, Paris and South Africa offices

Three MD-level staffers in FTI Consulting's strategic comms unit have left, including a former African Development Bank director from its London office, and the co-head of its Parisian operation.

It follows news late last year of the firm's partial retreats from both Moscow and Beijing.

London-based Joel Kibazo has departed, and appears to have set himself up as a consultant; he lists JK Associates as his new business on his website. It was not immediately possible to contact Kibazo.

He had joined the firm in October 2017, having previously served as comms director at the African Development Bank. Prior to that he was employed by the Commonwealth Secretariat, the body serving the 52 nations of the Commonwealth, and began his career as a journalist, covering African business for the Financial Times.

The Paris office has said goodbye to its co-head Arnaud Salla, who had joined in early 2015 from capital markets advisers, Makinson Cowell, to head the firm's European capital markets business, bringing in clients including French energy firm Technip.

In South Africa, capital markets and investor relations specialist Frank Ford is leaving the business shortly. He is understood to be going in-house to work for South African drinks company Distell's investor relations operation. He had joined the business in 2014. His previous agency was King Worldwide.

An FTI spokesman said: "We thank these individuals for their service, and wish them well."

Staffing numbers

FTI's Paris and South African operations are comparatively small, although the business declined to give exact figures.

The company's website lists two other strategic comms staffers in both locations; Renaud Dutreil and Guillaume Granier in Paris; and Max Gebhardt and Caroline Parker in Johannesburg. Ford is based in Cape Town.

However, the website only lists selected senior staffers; for example, it currently lists a total of 185 strategic comms professionals, while PRWeek's 2017 Global Agency Business Report reported it having 647 staff in the division at the end of 2016.

The firm's wider workforce shrunk by a net total of nearly 200 last year, although most of this was outside of the comms practice.

