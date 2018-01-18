US firm Vested hires FTI's Elspeth Rothwell as UK CEO after London acquisition

Vested, the US agency that this month announced the acquisition of London-based Templars Communications, has hired former FTI Consulting MD Elspeth Rothwell as UK CEO.

Rothwell was previously managing director, financial services, in FTI Consulting's strategic communications team. She was deputy MD of Consolidated PR before that.

Vested said Rothwell will run the firm’s European operations. Templars was Vested’s first acquisition, and billed as the starting point for its expansion into the European market.

In her new role, Vested said Rothwell will join the existing Templars team and work closely with Kitty Parry, former Templars CEO and now an adviser to Vested, alongside the US management.

Vested previously said it was retaining Templars' staff of four in its UK office, which it hopes to grow. The Templars brand will be discontinued.

Ishviene Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer of Vested, said: "We acquired Templars in the UK because we recognise the opportunity a major financial market like London presents and having the right person to lead us in the region is critical. Elspeth is an accomplished professional with a track record of excellence in thinking big and delivering value to clients, and we’re thrilled that she chose to join our team to lead the firm’s European operations."

Templars, a financial PR specialist, has a client list that includes Tavistock Investments and Multrees Investor Services.

Vested launched in July 2015 when former Cognito executives Dan Simon and Binna Kim partnered to launch the New York-based firm with a focus on financial and fintech communications. It brought on former Cognito MD Eric Hazard last summer as CEO of Vested Ventures, its startup incubator. An agency representative said at the time that the firm brought in $3.6 million in revenue in 2016.



