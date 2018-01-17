Praytell opens Chicago office after winning Goose Island account

The firm is helping the craft beer brand celebrate its 30th anniversary with its new location in the Windy City.

CHICAGO: Praytell has opened an office in Chicago to support new client Goose Island, part of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s craft beer unit.

The office opened this week with eight staffers at its launch. Patrick Minogue and Kelly Kaufman, both VP of account strategy, are leading the location. Minogue and account strategy supervisor Andrew Herrera are working with Goose Island, while Kaufman and creative director Adam Dalton relocate from Praytell’s New York office to the Windy City.

"Goose Island is an iconic beer brand and a perfect brand for us to plant a flag with," said Praytell CEO Andy Pray. "This market is a lot like us: scrappy, hardworking, and loves a good beer."

Praytell began work as Goose Island’s PR AOR this month. The craft beer brand is marking its 30th anniversary this year, and the PR firm will focus on campaigns marking the milestone and the quality of its brews.

Golin was the incumbent on the account. Representatives from the Interpublic Group firm declined to comment.

Goose Island is not Praytell’s first Chicago client; the firm has been working with Gold Eagle, a car maintenance products manufacturer, for more than three years.

Praytell, which will turn five years old in April, has grown from 40 to 80 staffers over the past year. The Brooklyn, New York-based firm also has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, and Austin, Texas. Pray said his agency is planning to hire Chicago staffers to focus on strategy, creative, and video.

"There are great CPG opportunities in Chicago and an emerging tech scene," he said. "We think this aligns super well with what we do."