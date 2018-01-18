Making PR measurement work for you: tickets running out for PRWeek UK seminar

Tickets are selling fast for a must-attend PRWeek breakfast briefing on how to measure the value of PR, which takes place in London one week today (Thursday 25 January).

The event, Making Measurement Work, will examine the latest thinking on measurement and alternatives to AVEs (advertising value equivalents), looking at different methods and tools for determining the effectiveness of PR.

There will be case studies of campaigns and how they handled measurement.

W’s Adam Mack and Grace Henwood will discuss the PRWeek Award-winning Lynx - Giving British Masculinity a New Voice campaign, while Mischief PR’s Gemma Moroney and the National Trust’s Daniel Dodd will talk about the Ode to the Coast initiative.

The breakfast briefing will include a panel session on the subject of Making Measurement Work, looking at subjects including:

Making a business case and identifying campaign objectives

Establishing a measurement framework

Getting internal buy-in

Reacting to stakeholders and clients who still favour AVEs

The panel will be chaired by Richard Bagnall, chairman of AMEC.

The event runs from 9am until 10.30am at the Regent Street Cinema. Click here for more details and to book tickets.



