Hanover hires Baiden to succeed Eddie May at helm of consumer and sport offering

Andrew Baiden has been appointed to lead Hanover offshoot The Playbook, following the departure of founding MD Eddie May.

Previously creative director at Newgate Communications, Baiden takes on the role of MD today (22 January).

Prior to his year at Newgate, he was CEO of sister agency Thirteen Communications, during which time it was acquired by Porta. Before that spent 17 years at The Red Consultancy, where he was one of its first hires and left as group MD of a 150-person company.

The Playbook has 10 staff and has worked for a charitable initiative by the bank Standard Chartered, Henley Royal Regatta, the NFL, British Triathlon, the England and Wales Cricket Board and other clients since starting up in mid-2016. It is chaired by Hanover's corporate MD Gavin Megaw.

When it was set up by Threepipe co-founder May, the company said it signalled the start of its life as a full-service agency. A previous attempt to set up a consumer-focused practice was short-lived, due to the departure of Claire Furlong.

May said on LinkedIn earlier this month: "Big thanks to all the team, our clients and also everyone at Hanover who provided great support in getting the business up and running.

"The Playbook will continue to go from strength to strength but it's time for me to do the next thing. No immediate plans on what that will be - right now I'm spending a bit of time on getting the family settled in after a move from Chiswick to the delightful Saffron Walden."

Baiden said: "We aim to strengthen the brand in its core areas, as well as developing creative campaigns for new and existing clients and working closely with the rest of the Hanover Group."




