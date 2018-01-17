Breakfast Briefing: YouTube again promises to clean up creator content

A good Wednesday morning to you, especially if you're caught in the messy winter weather in the South and Northeast. Leading this morning' need-to-know news: Google is again tightening YouTube creator restrictions.

Google is again promising to make YouTube safer for advertisers, this time disclosing new rules that require creators to have more than 1,000 subscribers before they can share ad revenue and pledging to have actual human beings screen Google Preferred videos. (Bloomberg). There’s some concern the restrictions could limit the earning potential of up and-coming creators (Recode).

So how did Michael Wolff get the access he did to write "Fire and Fury"? By pretending to be a sheep, of course. (I’ll show myself out after a few more bullet points). The author reportedly pitched the book as a sympathetic view of the Trump administration’s first days in office and a counterbalance to negative news coverage. Some staffers were also confused about whether they were authorized to talk to Wolff (Bloomberg).

Spike’s social media team is playing the "we’re disgruntled employees who have taken over the company Twitter account" card (TribLive). The tweets, promoting the network’s rebranding, range from silly to NSFW or for this newsletter.

Welp, since I’m outta here anyway I might as well tell you all the things I’ve been holding in for the past 18 years. Brace yourself bros. Shit’s about to get real. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

President Trump’s doctor gave him a more or less clean bill of health while talking to the press on Tuesday, but that’s not good enough for a new group of social media conspiracy theorists. Known as "Girthers," some people aren’t convinced the president weighs less than 240 pounds (The Week).

Colin Kaepernick is 6'4 230



Trump is supposedly 6'3 235



Something isn't adding up. pic.twitter.com/AEBIwmbFsg — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) January 16, 2018

And finally, if you’re planning a viewing party for today’s Fake News Awards, good luck. Details are still sketchy about the program, which President Donald Trump has already postponed once from January 9 (Fortune). The Awards were not listed on the president’s public daily schedule for today, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has only referred to them as a "potential event" (Daily News).