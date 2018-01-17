Watch: The Academy creates its first TV ad for Pharmacy2U

The Academy has made its first TV advert, for its client Pharmacy2U, an online pharmacy business.

Pharmacy2U is calling on people to manage their repeat prescription medicines online to help ease the strain on the NHS, saying that GPs and the health service as a whole could save significant time and money on prescriptions through technology.

A total of 1,500 pills were used to create the stop-motion film, animated by The Quay Brothers. The concept, production and music were all handled by The Academy, which is also running PR for the campaign.

Media buying is being handled by All Response Media. The Academy declined to give media spend figures, but said the film would appear across primetime and daytime slots.

Maya Moufarek, chief marketing officer at Pharmacy2U, said: "Technology has transformed industries from retail to travel and we have worked with The Academy and the Quay Brothers to show how it is now making a much-needed mark on healthcare.

"With this new TV ad we are highlighting how managing repeat prescriptions online relieves both time and stress on GPs, represents better value to the NHS and is more convenient for patients."

The Academy is not the first PR firm to break away from earned media work to create a TV ad - a recent example includes an unusually long offering from Taylor Herring, while PRWeek looked at three previous examples in 2016.

