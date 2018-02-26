Deadline extended for filling in PRCA and PRWeek PR and Communications Census survey

The deadline for giving your views on key industry topics via the PRCA and PRWeek PR and Communications Census has been extended to Monday 5 March at 6pm.

The Census has been launched in partnership with global market research agency Norstat – click here to access the online survey.

Findings from the PR and Communications Census 2018 will be published in April, with exclusive findings revealed in PRWeek. The report will reveal the industry’s size and how much it contributes to the economy, alongside demographics, salaries, industry prospects, and how PR professionals feel about the pressing issues of growth, revenue and budgets.

The survey, which is open to everyone who works in PR and comms in the UK, takes around 10 minutes to complete. Responses will be entirely confidential, and no information provided will be identifiable either at a personal or organisational level.

The PRCA is offering the prize of a free face-to-face training session to one randomly chosen respondent who completes the survey and leaves their email address.

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: "The PR and Communications Census provides the most comprehensive and in-depth analysis of what communications really looks like today. I’d like to invite the entire industry to take part to make this the most compelling report to date."

