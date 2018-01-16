Podcast: Investing in healthcare's future

Tax reform. The CVS-Aetna merger. The specter of Amazon. All are significantly impacting the healthcare M&A landscape. Bayer's Steven Immergut and W2O Group's Jim Weiss share their thoughts on these topics - as well as key takeaways from last week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - with PRWeek's Steve Barrett on this Bayer-sponsored podcast.

Tax reform and the repatriation of cash seems to be setting the stage for not only increased M&A activity, in-licensing deals, and bolt-on acquisitions, but also more innovation and R&D. And with behemoths such as Amazon and Wal-Mart entering the space, the healthcare sector is changing rapidly to one where patients have increasing power.

Click on the podcast above – recorded during last week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco – to listen in as Steven Immergut, VP, head of communications, pharmaceuticals at Bayer, and W2O Group founder and CEO Jim Weiss join PRWeek VP, editorial director Steve Barrett to discuss these and more issues, including the crucial role communications and reputation play pre-, during, and post-M&A. (Hint: The importance of employee engagement cannot be emphasized enough.)

Check back on prweek.com later this month, and again in April, for more coverage from this exclusive Bayer-hosted roundtable event held in San Francisco, where leaders from Bayer, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Kite Pharma, Regeneron, Joele Frank, Russo Partners, and W2O Group gathered to discuss the future of healthcare M&As and the key role comms and reputation play.