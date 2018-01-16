Podcast: Investing in healthcare's future

Added 46 hours ago , Be the first to comment

Tax reform. The CVS-Aetna merger. The specter of Amazon. All are significantly impacting the healthcare M&A landscape. Bayer's Steven Immergut and W2O Group's Jim Weiss share their thoughts on these topics - as well as key takeaways from last week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - with PRWeek's Steve Barrett on this Bayer-sponsored podcast.

Partner Content
Tax reform is setting the stage for more M&A deals in healthcare, but also an increase in innovation and R&D
Tax reform is setting the stage for more M&A deals in healthcare, but also an increase in innovation and R&D

Download

BayerSanFranPodcast.mp3

Tax reform and the repatriation of cash seems to be setting the stage for not only increased M&A activity, in-licensing deals, and bolt-on acquisitions, but also more innovation and R&D. And with behemoths such as Amazon and Wal-Mart entering the space, the healthcare sector is changing rapidly to one where patients have increasing power.

Click on the podcast above – recorded during last week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco – to listen in as Steven Immergut, VP, head of communications, pharmaceuticals at Bayer, and W2O Group founder and CEO Jim Weiss join PRWeek VP, editorial director Steve Barrett to discuss these and more issues, including the crucial role communications and reputation play pre-, during, and post-M&A. (Hint: The importance of employee engagement cannot be emphasized enough.)

Check back on prweek.com later this month, and again in April, for more coverage from this exclusive Bayer-hosted roundtable event held in San Francisco, where leaders from Bayer, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Kite Pharma, Regeneron, Joele Frank, Russo Partners, and W2O Group gathered to discuss the future of healthcare M&As and the key role comms and reputation play.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now