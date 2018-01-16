Turkish Exporters Assembly turns to Ketchum

NEW YORK: The Turkish Exporters Assembly, Turkey’s main exporting trade body, has brought on Ketchum for PR support.

The firm is working on media relations in the U.S. on behalf of the Exporters Assembly and promoting Turkey as a destination for business and investment. The contract began last August, according to documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Ketchum’s work for the organization began in the U.K, according to FARA documents, before expanding to the U.S. last summer.

Ketchum will arrange meetings and interviews between Exporters Assembly representatives and media, academics, authors, and business leaders who are focusing on Turkey as a destination for investment, according to the FARA filing.

"Ketchum was retained by the Turkish Exporters Assembly to facilitate media relations and promote visibility and understanding of Turkey as a destination for business and investment," a Ketchum spokesperson said in a statement.

Last May, the Turkish Embassy hired Burson-Marsteller for PR services ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the U.S. The Turkish government also brought on APCO Worldwide in August 2016 in the midst of an attempted coup in the country, to promote U.S.-Turkey relations.