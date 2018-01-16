Breakfast Briefing: Americans can't even agree on the definition of fake news

That's according to a study released this morning by Gallup and the Knight Foundation. Plus: CVS' bold move taking on beauty product photoshopping in its aisles.

How do Americans define "fake news?" That depends on what side of the political aisle they’re on, according to research released by Gallup and the Knight Foundation on Tuesday morning. The report also found low trust in the media and a belief that coverage is biased (Politico).

Today in politics: President Trump’s vulgar remarks are making a deal to keep the government open less likely (Wall Street Journal); House Intelligence Committee to interview Steve Bannon (ABC News) and Hope Hicks (CNN) this week; President’s doctor to brief the press today (ABC News) about Trump’s health.

CVS is putting an end to airbrushing or photoshopping marketing and display promotions for its in-store cosmetic brands. The pharmacy giant is also warning beauty brands that if they fail to do the same by 2020, it will place a warning label on their products (USA Today).

The CEO of investment firm Black Rock wants companies to look after more than just their bottom lines. Laurence Fink is writing a letter to corporations stressing they must contribute to society or lose investment by his firm (New York Times Dealbook).

And here’s one thing you don’t have to worry about after the long holiday weekend: Twitter is not reading your direct messages (or so it swears). Twitter pushed back against a Project Veritas report saying the platform has hundreds of employees monitoring private messages. "We do not proactively review DMs. Period," a Twitter spokesperson said (BuzzFeed).