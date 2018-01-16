In brief: Limelight bought by Acceleris, lights out for Shine brand, new Burson FD

Limelight bought by Acceleris, lights out for Shine brand, New UK FD at Burson and more from PRWeek UK.

Acceleris acquires Limelight

Harrogate-based Acceleris has acquired London and Dubai agency Limelight PR to create a potential PRWeek UK Top 150 agency – Acceleris had £1.5m turnover last year and 15 staff, while Limelight had £1.1m turnover and employed 10 people in London and three in Dubai. The business is led by Acceleris MD Louise Vaughan. Limelight founder Susanna Simpson becomes a shareholder and board director of the agency, whose clients include energy provider Utilita, software firm Axciom and maritime professionals' union Nautilus. Specialisms are b2b, public sector and third sector.

Lights out for Shine brand

The Academy has finished the process of phasing out its Shine Communications brand, it announced on Twitter last week. Set up by Rachel Bell in 1998, Shine was merged into Mitch Kaye and Dan Glover's The Academy in 2016. It retained its brand identity and as The Academy's consumer PR division was one of the top performing parts of the group, with clients including Morrisons, WWE, Disney, Amazon and Domino's. Clients remain with The Academy, and Bell remains as chair and minority shareholder.

New UK FD at Burson

Mark Lyne, the UK financial director of Burson-Marsteller, has left his role after two years. Jonathan Turner, who had been with the business for nearly two years as financial controller, takes up the role.

Label relaunches after liquidation

Manchester consumer agency Label PR has been re-launched by its original founder Lee Bloor, alongside directors Jessica Thornton and Almina Wilson. The company had been acquired in 2016 by Yorkshire digital agency The Attercopia Group, which was liquidated in December last year, according to a release from Label. At the height of its fortunes prior to acquisition it had turnover in excess of £600,000.

Syed wins British Muslim mag

London-based Syed PR has taken on the PR account for British Muslim Magazine. The quarterly publication is offers content on Muslim-focused events, halal holidays, financial and property advice, weddings, heritage, history, and other lifestyle topics.

Tin Man wins Thriva

Preventative healthcare service Thirva has appointed Tin Man Communications. Its inaugural stunt sees it place a giant fatberg on London's South Bank, as covered by PRWeek sister title Campaign.



