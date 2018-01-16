Angie Moxham leaves 3 Monkeys Zeno to start new venture

Angie Moxham, the founder of 3 Monkeys, has left the business and sold her stake two years after its acquisition by Zeno Group.

Moxham set up her agency in 2003 and grew it into one of the UK's largest independent agencies, before selling at the start of 2016 for an estimated £15m.

It then became 3 Monkeys Zeno (3MZ), merging with the small London office of Edelman sister firm Zeno. In its first year as a combined entity, it ranked 42nd in the PRWeek UK Top 150, with 69 staff and revenues of £6.9m. Moxham retained a 10 per cent stake in the merged business.

Recent wins have included cloud data storage firm Snowflake and mapping tech firm Here Technologies, which was formerly part of Nokia and is now backed by investors including Audi, BMW and Intel. It is announced today by 3MZ as a new client. The agency also parted ways with supermarket Iceland midway through last year.

New venture

Moxham has confirmed on Facebook that she will be launching The Fourth Angel, which will take a "lateral approach to integrated comms for brands who crave smarter and better", and promised to announced founding clients shortly.

In keeping with the 3 Monkeys tradition of quirky job titles (she was chief monkey), she will hold the role of 'arch angel'.

A 3MZ spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that Angie Moxham has left 3 Monkeys Zeno by mutual agreement. We appreciate Angie’s vision and innovation in building 3 Monkeys Communications. During the nearly two years since 3 Monkeys and Zeno Group joined forces to become 3 Monkeys Zeno, the firm has continued to expand and flourish.

"Now, Angie has decided the time is right for her to step away to pursue her next chapter. We want to thank Angie for her many contributions to the business over the years. We wish Angie well in her new venture.

"3 Monkeys Zeno will continue to be led by the same outstanding leadership team with 12-year veteran Christine Jewell at the helm."