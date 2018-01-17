Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust appoints new head of comms

Michael Carden is set to join Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in February after more than three years leading comms for the King's Health Partners academic health sciences centre.

In his new role as head of media and corporate comms, Carden will be working with a team of around 20 comms professionals at the multi-site NHS trust in south-east London.





Starting on 5 February, Carden will join the team that managed comms around the terrorist incidents at Westminster and London Bridge in the past year and was named Health and Local Government Communications Team of the Year at the UK Public Sector Communications Awards 2017.





"I feel lucky to be joining such a high-performing team and hope to continue its great work and build on the success and reputation of the team," Carden told PRWeek.





"It has delivered a huge amount in the past year, including responding to the two tragic terrorist incidents at the heart of which the organisation unfortunately found itself.





"The comms team runs one of the busiest press offices in the NHS, communicates with more than 15,000 staff working in hospitals and community services, keeps two million patients a year informed through 10 different websites, develops almost 500 patient leaflets every year, and organises numerous high profile events and VIP visits.





"Looking ahead to 2018, in addition to supporting the trust’s fantastic day-to-day work and local partnerships, there are also national events such as the NHS’s 70th birthday."





Carden finished his role as head of comms at King’s Health Partners at the end of December, after working with the organisation since June 2014.





The academic health sciences centre is a collaboration of a number of NHS and educational organisations, including King's College London, King's College Hospital and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trusts, as well as Guy’s and St Thomas’ Trust.





Carden said he had enjoyed a number of memorable comms moments during his time at King’s Health Partners.





"It was a privilege to support our team in Sierra Leone as they responded to the Ebola crisis in 2014," he revealed.





"Also, the work we’ve been doing over the past 12 months to support the King’s Health Partners ‘Mind and Body’ programme. It feels to me that joining up mental and physical healthcare is one of the most transformational things we can do in the NHS, so it’s been a really exciting piece of work to be involved with."





Before working at King’s Health Partners, Carden worked as senior comms manager at Barnet Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust, and spent almost six years working in comms at the Department of Health.





"I’m looking forward to joining a fantastic organisation that makes a difference to the lives of so many people every single day, and that has a reputation for delivering a really high standard of comms," added Carden.