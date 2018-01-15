Enter PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2018 - and get expert insights into your working practices

PRWeek UK has launched its Best Places to Work Awards 2018, with a big change this year - entrants can now measure themselves against their peers and gain in-depth insights into sector-wide practices via a comprehensive new report.

The Awards, which recognise the best employers in agency PR, include three categories based on size this year: Large Agency (100+ UK employees), Mid-Size Agency (30-99 UK employees), and Small Agency (2-29 UK employees).

Entrants will also be considered for three additional categories that recognise outstanding practices around Reward, Culture and Organisational Health. Winners of these will be decided by a panel of judges.

A follow-up telephone interview with each entrant will help PRWeek build a comprehensive picture of each agency that enters.

In a new development for 2018, PRWeek will produce an in-depth report, formed by the aggregated data of all survey responses, which will give a comprehensive overview of employer practices among UK PR agencies.

In addition, entrants can see how they perform against peers via a separate Bespoke Benchmarking Analysis - a unique, confidential report that shows your data against the aggregated scores.

The price for entering the Best Places to Work Awards, including receiving the Bespoke Benchmarking Analysis and the Best Places to Work Report, is £995 plus VAT.

The price for Best Places to Work Awards entry only is £295 plus VAT.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday 7 February 2018.

PRWeek and a judging panel of industry experts will whittle the entries down to three per category. Face-to-face panel sessions with the judges and entrants, to be held in central London on a provisional date of 21 March, will decide who wins Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Winners will be announced at a drinks reception in mid-April.

Click here for more details and to submit an application.

For questions, please email bptw@prweek.com.