In brief: Morocco World Cup bid hires Vero, win for Speed, Ketchum boss on PRCA board

Morocco World Cup bid hires Vero

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has hired London's Vero Communications as the lead international comms and strategy agency to the Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup bid. European and Asian nations may not bid due to recent hostings, while the US, Mexico and Canada have confirmed a joint bid. Vero last year worked on Paris' successful 2024 Olympics bid and the election campaign for new International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parson.

Another win for Speed

Oh My Good Nosh!, a new chilled food brand incorporating 15 ready meals, soups, fresh meal kits and mini pastry lunch bites, has appointed Speed as its retained PR agency. The agency has also recently won work with The University Caterers Organisation.

Ketchum boss on PRCA board

Jo-ann Robertson, the new CEO of Ketchum London, has joined the board of management of the PRCA. Her Ketchum predecessor Denise Kaufmann also sat on the PRCA board until taking a new role with the Omnicom agency at the start of the year.

Hires at Firstlight

Keir Bosley has been promoted to director in the corporate practice of Firstlight. She had joined the firm in 2015. It has also hired Candice Debleu from Ruder Finn as an associate director in its healthcare team. Firstlight made several other promotions to director last year.

Board hire for M&C Saatchi

Lorna Tilbian, an investment banking veteran who has specialised in media, is due to join M&C Saatchi's board as a non-executive director. She latterly worked as head of media, corporate broking and advisory at Numis.