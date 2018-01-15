Watch: Quirky haggis hunter film promotes Burns Night for Scottish butcher

Scottish butcher Simon Howie has released a quirky film about about an eccentric haggis hunter, including a competition with a £500 prize, ahead of Burns Night later this month.

Ahead of the Scottish celebration on 25 January, the below film was released on social media on Friday (12 January).

It was produced in partnership with The Union, Simon Howie's creative agency since 2016, and is being publicised by recently hired PR agency The Big Partnership, who told PRWeek it will be supported with a total Facebook advertising spend of between £500 and £700.

It follows the success of last year's film (see end of story) - The Big Partnership said that that in 2017, the video was the only promotional activity carried out for the butcher, and that it grew sales by nearly 20 per cent to just under 1.5m units, and was the only haggis brand to grow sales that month.

Howie himself, who set up the business in 1986, said: "We had great fun with last year’s video for Burn’s Night and its Scottish humour really hit a note with our customers.

"January 2017 was our biggest ever Burns period and we felt compelled to create another fun film to share with friends and families up and down the country. It’s a tongue-in-cheek celebration of our national dish, which is rapidly growing in popularity south of the border too. I’m sure everyone will be keen to see what our fearless haggis hunter gets up to next."