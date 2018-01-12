Just how concerned are you about Facebook's News Feed changes?

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Facebook has announced changes to its New Feed that will affect businesses' reach on the platform... again. Are you worried?

Blog
Image source: Getty
Image source: Getty

The social network announced changes to its News Feed this week that will emphasize posts from friends and family, and reduce posts from brands. Users may appreciate the change, but it sounds like brands and publishers will not.

How concerned are you about the changes?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now