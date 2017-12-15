Under Armour sends fans on #DroneDrop scavenger hunt for Stephen Curry shoe

The campaign drove hype among Warriors fans in the Bay Area.

Company: Under Armour

Campaign: #DroneDrop activation

Agency mix: Red Interactive Agency (digital agency partner), The Pineapple Agency (experiential)

Duration: December 2017

Under Armour gave Bay Area-based sneakerheads the chance to snatch Stephen Curry's latest shoe from the sky with a scavenger hunt leading to drone deliveries of Curry 4 More Dubs.

Strategy

Under Armour and its agency partner for the campaign, Red Interactive Agency, began planning an activation for the release of the Curry 4 More Dubs in early summer 2017.

"Under Armour is still kind of an underdog in [the sneakers] category; they were having a hard time breaking through," explained Roni Sebastian, group creative director at Red. "We did some brand research to find out what makes sneakers more desirable and found that exclusivity, heightened coolness, and being first-to-market was important for our consumers."

The campaign team decided that a Bay Area-based interactive drone drop of sneakers autographed by Curry would help bolster interest and drive awareness with the Golden State Warriors star’s biggest fans.

Tactics

The drone drop occurred on December 16 in four locations throughout the Bay Area. Under Armour posted teaser videos on its social channels the week leading up to the activation and released a final video with a paid push that morning.

Fans who followed posts were given clues and could use an interactive map via a microsite or Instagram, which included a basketball mini-game, to eventually obtain a QR code and the location of drop zones.

"We developed proprietary software that allowed us to communicate from each drop zone and a digital kiosk where a fan could go into the booth to choose a sneaker size and place an order," said Sebastian.

A drone pilot would load the order from one of five ships contracted for the activation and fly the sneakers to the drop zone. The Pineapple Agency helped secure logistics such as boating permits and drone pilots.

The brand partnered with eight local Bay Area influencers and sneaker heads to help create additional content.

Results

The activation drove hype among Warriors and Curry fans in the Bay Area, but also drew participation of visitors from more than 150 countries racing to obtain just 30 pairs of kicks. The campaign received 30 media placements, in outlets including Yahoo Sports, Uproxx, and USA Today.

In 14 hours beginning on December 16, the brand saw over 500,000 map views and captured entries and email addresses from over 25,000 people. Fans averaged over eight minutes spent exploring the map and those who located the basketball mini-game spent an average of more than 10 minutes playing it.

The Curry 4 sneakers are Under Armour's best selling of the series to-date.