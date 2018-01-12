Breakfast Briefing: Facebook's changing News Feed again. What it means for brands

You've just spent a lot of time and money pivoting to video and...oh no. Facebook's latest changes to News Feed are bound to lead to sleepless nights for marketers and publishers.

Last night’s big news for marketers: Facebook is revamping News Feed, deemphasizing content from publishers and brands and playing up life events and interactions between family and friends (Associated Press). That’s bad news if you secretly hate your friends and family, and worse news if you work for brands or publishers, which is pretty much all of us here.

So what does it mean? Facebook has explained that it wants to emphasize more "meaningful" interactions. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said philosophically that he wants his children to "feel like what their father built was good for the world," (New York Times) but warned engagement may decrease (Bloomberg). The market is skeptical; Facebook shares fell more than 4% in pre-market trading on Friday morning (CNBC). News organizations and brands are not pulling their hair out...yet (NYT).

Last night’s big news for everyone else: President Donald Trump reportedly referred to Caribbean and African nations as "shithole countries" in a meeting with top legislators about immigration on Thursday (Washington Post). Friday morning, Trump tweeted that "the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used." White House officials did not deny the accounts on Thursday, with some saying it will play well with his base (ABC News).

What’s the reaction? Predictable, in a word. World leaders reacted with outrage (CNN). Top Republicans didn’t react much at all (Axios). Much of the media did not report his words verbatim (NYT)--CNN’s Wolf Blitzer was especially sheepish (HuffPost). Residents of Trump’s least favorite countries took to social media with images of their homelands and the "Here’s what my shithole looks like" caption (WP).

Beyond the media furor, there are actually real-world consequences. Trump’s comments, his rejection of a bipartisan immigration deal reached by Senators, and, of course, his slur, will only make an immigration compromise harder to reach (WP).