W appoints former Weber Shandwick strategy chief Adam Mack as first UK CEO

W founder Warren Johnson told PRWeek he would continue to be "hands on with the business" but would increasingly focus on acquisitions and group growth, as well as continuing to work on key clients and internal talent development.

W’s existing agency management team including managing director Richard Tompkins and deputy MD Sophie Raine, will continue to run the day-to-day business. Last October the agency hired Mark Perkins, MHP’s award-winning creative director, as executive creative director to strengthen its creative offer.

Mack, who has also previously worked as a senior planner at Freuds and Luchford APM, has been given a remit "to build the agency’s strategic capability - especially through digital and social - and keep the agency ahead of the curve on such areas as data analytics, ROI measurement and channel strategy." He will work closely with Perkins and the W’s board to boost the agency’s creative credentials.

Mack has worked in the agency sector for almost 20 years, starting at Porter Novelli and moving on to senior leadership roles at Freuds and Weber Shandwick, where he built strategic insight and analytics capabilities and helped lead clients as diverse as Unilever, Eurostar, Mars, Sony and Bono’s Project RED.

Johnson said: "Having worked with Adam at Freuds for five years and sought his counsel many times since, I’ve long wanted to bring him more formally into the W fold. He brings with him not just a great strategic brain but also deep insight into how our industry is changing."

Mack added: "Having admired from afar the progress W has made over the past few years, I’m pleased Warren has asked me to help take the agency to the next level. People who know us know we have very different styles but having worked together a great deal in the past, we know this makes for a winning combination. And we’ve only scratched the surface."



W won two PRWeek Awards in 2017 – for Unilever’s Lynx, and health-tech start-up Cera. It was also shortlisted for mid-sized agency of the Year and Best Consumer Campaign – FMCG for Lynx.

Other W clients include Unilever, Alphabet (Google), Spotify, Major League Baseball, London Evening Standard and Levi’s.



